7 Barton soccer battle with Northeastern ends in draw

August 28, 2019

The seventh ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team opened their home portion of the season in a 1-1 draw to Northeastern Junior College Wednesday afternoon at the Barton Soccer Complex.

The tie moves Barton to a 1-0-1 record while Northeastern goes to 2-0-1. The Cougars’ next opportunity on the pitch is conference play on Wednesday, September 4, in a 7:00 p.m. kick at Garden City Community College.

Barton rattled the nets just ninety seconds into the match as Valdyslav Peretyatko recorded his first collegiate goal launching a laser just inside near post courtesy of Ebrahim Diagne‘s touch pass just outside the eight, setup by a dazzling cross from Gabrielle Privitera.

With the Cougars controlling the lead for much of the first half, the Plainsmen provided the equalizer with just over six left in the half as Ben Ashfield’s twenty-six yard free kick beat the Cougars’ keeper Marco Seyfert to the upper-90 far post.

Midway through the second half, Northeastern picked up the intensity and physical play on offensive end, rattling off eight straight shot attempts but the Barton defense withstood the Plainsmen missed opportunities to keep the contest tied.

As regulation time wound down, the Cougars nearly netted the game winner as Privitera’s strike from the right wing was denied by the Plainsmen keeper Maarten Ritsema with just fourteen ticks remaining.

In the extra frames, the Cougars attack dominated the overtime periods with a 7-1 shot differential but couldn’t find the net as Ritsema was stellar saving three shots on target.