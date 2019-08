WICHITA, Kan. (AP) ā€” Two people re dead and two others are injured after a crash near the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, approximately 17 miles south of Wichita.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles. Names of the victims and details about what caused the accident have not been released.

One of the injured people is in critical condition. The other person’s injuries are being called serious.