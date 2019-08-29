2 arrested in Hays for allegedly passing counterfeit cash

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

On Sunday, the Hays Police Department arrested two people at a local hotel after investigating reports of fake currency being used at several Hays businesses.

“We had a number of business report that they had received $100 bills that were fake,” said Hays Police Lt. Tim Greenwood.

During the investigation, the same two suspects were observed at the locations and tracked to a local hotel. They were later identified as Gregory Gresock, 48, Ellis, and Amanda O’Brien, 34, Hays.

“They knew that they were counterfeit and passing them as legitimate bills,” Greenwood said.

After contact was made, Gresock and Obrien were taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for a hotel room.

During the search of the room, more bills were located, Greenwood said, adding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on Gresock and O’Brien.

“Based on information received during their interview, we were able to apply for, receive and execute a search warrant out in the county at a residence and recovered more bills, drugs and paraphernalia,” Greenwood said.

He believed at least one of the suspects was working in Hays but did not know why they had procured a hotel room.

While the use of fake bills led to arrests, several of the business suffered losses after being paid with fraudulent bills.

“There were some losses because they had already provided services or goods and then they realized after the fact that the bill was fake,” Greenwood said.

The bills were described as having Asian writing on them, but Greenwood said he was unsure where the bills had come from and no manufacturing devices had been found during the investigation.

“There was no indication that they were making them themselves,” he said.

While fake currency can sometimes be hard to detect, Greenwood said, if a bill is presented with markings, or if the bills feel suspicious, he advised asking for another form of payment.

“When in doubt, don’t take it,” he said.

Greenwood said he was happy with the investigation by the department.

“Our guys did well here,” he said. “They recovered over 40 counterfeit bills, and two people will face the charges.”

O’Brien was arrested on suspicion of two counts of suspicion of possession or intent to distribute counterfeit currency, two counts of theft by deception, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gresock was arrested on suspicion of six counts of suspicion of possession or intent to distribute counterfeit currency, four counts of theft by deception, theft, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Gresock and O’Brien are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, Greenwood said.