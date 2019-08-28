Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 66. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.