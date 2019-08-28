Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Chances for showers and storms will return Thursday night thru early Sunday. It is still early to determine specifics, but some storms could be strong. Periods of heavy rain appear possible. Flooding may be a concern. Stay tuned for changes to the forecast.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 66. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.