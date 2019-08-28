Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “The Shafer Gallery Show” hosted Dakota Tucker. Guests include Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes who will talk about the upcoming exhibit “The Light of Future Past: Photography by Blair Hayes.” Joining Dave and Dakota will be award-winning director and photographer Blair Hayes and his wife, Boti Bliss who is widely known for her role as Maxine Valera in “C.S.I. Miami”. They will talk about the exhibit and a special program taking place Friday at 2pm in the Fine Arts Auditorium at Barton Community College.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include the Director of Community Corrections in the 20th Judicial District Amy Boxberger.

11:30-12P Major League Baseball – Oakland A’s @ Kansas City Royals

3:30–4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”