Dateline – Hoisington

Richard John Proksch, 84, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Hospital. Richard was born February 21, 1935, in Hoisington, the son of William and Ida (Goscha) Proksch.

He was united in marriage to Pat Schremmer on April 24, 1957, in Hoisington.

Richard was born and raised in Hoisington. Richard and his family moved to Colorado and spent 45 years there, in 2000 they moved back to Hoisington. He was a manager of sanitation for Dawn Food Products. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and horseshoes.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Pat Proksch; two sons, Brad Proksch and wife Lisa of Hudson, Colorado, and Brent Proksch and wife Anne of Montgomery Texas; a granddaughter, Shannon Proksch of Vermillion South Dakota; two grandsons, Brian Proksch of Montgomery, Texas and Austin Proksch of Hudson, Colorado; a brother Bill Proksch and wife Rita of Thornton, Colorado; and a sister, Sue Hickel of Larned.

He was preceded in death by a son Brian and a sister Virginia Kaiser.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Rosary will begin 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington, with military honors.

Memorials may be made to St. John Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.