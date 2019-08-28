Police: Pregnant Kan. woman hospitalized after home invasion shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and working to find suspects.

Just before 11p.m. Tuesday, police responded report of a shooting at a home in the 1600 Block of South Batten in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police located a 22-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She is pregnant and remains hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to Davidson.

Investigators learned several suspects forced their way into the residence where the victim and a 29-year-old man were located.

During the disturbance, a shot was fired striking the woman. The suspects then fled on foot. Those involved have not been cooperative with police and not shared details that could help with the investigation, according to Davidson.

It is not believed to be a random incident. Police ask that anyone with information on the case to contact them.