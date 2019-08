MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged fraud.

Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan.

Robbins Motor Company and Kansas State Bank reported a known male suspect fraudulently used bank information from victim’s check to take took money from the victims.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $80,000.00.

Police have not made an arrest.