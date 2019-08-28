Patrol: Body of missing Missouri girl found in pond

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.—The body of a missing 3-year Missouri girl was found Wednesday in a pond near where she was reported missing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, authorities reported Vivian Fitzenrider had disappeared near 13th and Oakview Lane in Mountain Grove.

Volunteers showed up to help with the search Tuesday night and worked until just before midnight.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, according to the Patrol. The Mountain Grove Police Department and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department are assisting.