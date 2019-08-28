One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Salina

By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY

Salina Post

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Officer-Involved Shooting team is responding to a Wednesday morning incident in southwest Salina

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harold Avenue for a welfare check, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.

“During the welfare check, they came upon a person who was armed. There was an officer-involved shooting. Per department policy, we’ve contacted the KBI. They are responding with their OIS team and they are taking over the investigation,” Hanus said.

One person was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, Hanus said. He could not say whether that person was an officer.

Hanus said there is no public safety issue.

Two KBI agents were already on scene, he said. Any additional information about the incident will come from the KBI, according to Hanus.