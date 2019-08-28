KVA releaseas preseason rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association has released their preseason volleyball rankings.

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley

2. Olathe Northwest

3. Gardner-Edgerton

4. Lawrence-Free State

5. Blue Valley West

6. Mill Valley

7. Blue Valley North

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Garden City

10. Washburn Rural

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Lansing

3. St. James Academy

4. Topeka-Seaman

5. Bishop Carroll

6. Bonner Springs

7. Andover

8. Spring Hill

9. Goddard

10. Blue Valley Southwest

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Andale

3. Topeka-Hayden

4. Louisburg

5. Wichita-Trinity Academy

6. Independence

7. Nickerson

8. Ulysses

9. Abilene

10. Circle

Class 3A

1. Silver Lake

2. Royal Valley

3. Beloit

4. Hesston

5. Belle Plaine

6. Frontenac

7. Holton

8. West Franklin

9. Concordia

10. Nemaha Central

Class 2A

1. Wabaunsee

2. Smith Center

3. Sedgwick

4. Garden Plain

5. St. Mary’s-Colgan

6. Valley Heights

7. Jefferson County North

8. Ellinwood

9. Maranatha Christian

10. Trego Community

Class 1A

1. Centralia

2. Spearville

3. Moundridge

4. Little River

5. Chetopa

6. Central-Burden

7. Rural Vista

8. Thunder Ridge

9. Otis-Bison

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton