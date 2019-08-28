KVA releaseas preseason rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association has released their preseason volleyball rankings.
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley
2. Olathe Northwest
3. Gardner-Edgerton
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Blue Valley West
6. Mill Valley
7. Blue Valley North
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Garden City
10. Washburn Rural
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Lansing
3. St. James Academy
4. Topeka-Seaman
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Bonner Springs
7. Andover
8. Spring Hill
9. Goddard
10. Blue Valley Southwest
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Andale
3. Topeka-Hayden
4. Louisburg
5. Wichita-Trinity Academy
6. Independence
7. Nickerson
8. Ulysses
9. Abilene
10. Circle
Class 3A
1. Silver Lake
2. Royal Valley
3. Beloit
4. Hesston
5. Belle Plaine
6. Frontenac
7. Holton
8. West Franklin
9. Concordia
10. Nemaha Central
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee
2. Smith Center
3. Sedgwick
4. Garden Plain
5. St. Mary’s-Colgan
6. Valley Heights
7. Jefferson County North
8. Ellinwood
9. Maranatha Christian
10. Trego Community
Class 1A
1. Centralia
2. Spearville
3. Moundridge
4. Little River
5. Chetopa
6. Central-Burden
7. Rural Vista
8. Thunder Ridge
9. Otis-Bison
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton