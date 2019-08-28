Kansas State Fair will feature several new food items

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Food is always a popular hit with the Kansas State Fair.

Visitors to this year’s fair will have some new items to try out including a new twist to Krispy Kreme pastries: the Krispy Kreme hotdog.

Just when you thought Carousel Cafe’s Krispy Kreme hamburger was quirky now comes the Krispy Kreme hot dog. The treat features a fresh jelly stuffed Krispy Kreme donut as the bun. It’s filled with an Angus beef hot dog topped with more jelly and finished off with thick Applewood smoked bacon.

Another food item with a local twist is the honey bun burger. It’s a beef patty from Yoder Meats which is sandwiched between two warm Honey Buns, then topped with fresh veggies, often served with a slice of melted cheese. To top it off, you can add Applewood smoked bacon or chocolate-covered bacon, which serves as the perfect complement to this sweet and salty burger. The Carousel cafe will also be serving this treat.

If you have a sweet tooth, a deep-fried bite-sized cheesecake may be your thing. The nuggets are then topped with powdered sugar and cherry drizzle. Brackett Concession’s cookie dough stand will be selling those.

Directions to any of these food items or other treats will be on the free state fair app.