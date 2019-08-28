Kan. deputies make arrest, seize cash in stolen credit card investigation

LANE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged identity theft and have suspects in custody.

Just after noon August 8, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Dighton receive a complaint about the use of a stolen credit card number, at a fuel pump, according to a social media report.

Upon further investigation deputies seized two semi trucks and trailers for theft of fuel. They also found multiple financial cards with a card skimmer and other electronic devices and seized $6,000 in cash.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 assisted with the investigation and arrests. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the case.