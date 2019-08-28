It’s almost show time for the 123rd Hoisington Labor Day Celebration

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Often referred to as the biggest Labor Day Parade in Kansas, the Hoisington Labor Day Celebration begins Friday and culminates Monday with the large parade. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga says she is currently making sure every detail is organized for the smooth-flowing parade.

“I’m putting the parade lineup together and making sure we get all the announcer information correct,” said Baldyga.

From color guards and Shriner’s, creative float entries, beautiful antique cars, politicians, tractors, school teams and bands…over 150 entries are sent down Main Street in Hoisington each year for over 2 hours of entertainment. The Kids Parade starts at 10:10 a.m. with the 123rd Annual Labor Day Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

As for the rest of the weekend, there will be a carnival, touch-a-truck, turtle races, helicopter rides, demolition derby, concessions, live music, and city-wide garage sales on Saturday.

“You had to submit your name and address last Friday if you wanted to be on the garage sale list,” said Baldyga. “There will be a lot of people driving around, so just put a sign out and people will find you.”

A complete schedule of events can be viewed at hoisingtonkansas.com.