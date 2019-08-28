GBRC 2019 Softball Champions

Here’s the 3rd and 4th grade Sox Softball league champions Bat Attitude. Coached by Travis Moos. Players include Camryn Moos, Madison Drewel, Kaydence Demel, Ailey Scothorn, Brooklyn Cooley, Kaylee Espino, Victoria Moeder, Addyson Moore, Ella Nokes, Shatarah Newton, Molly Riddle, Madelyn Harrington, and Kyra Lewis.
Here’s the 5th and 6th grade Shortstop Softball league champions “Angels”, Coached by Ted King. Players include Reese King, Breanna Bowers, Addyson Bruce, Anna Bunger, Braylee Carper, Kaylee Haag, Josie Doan, Layne Soukup, Alexis Swinney, Jocelynn Turner, Ailey Williams and Lakyn Carroll.
Here’s the 7th, 8th and 9th grade Ponytail Softball league champions, Battitude, Coached by Roch Miller. Players include Brynn Miller, Natalie Williams, Lily Drew, Jennifer Enriquez, Sage Simon, Casandra Enriquez, Georgia Schwager, Kaleigh Sheets, Hailey Peterson, and Kimberly Reyes.