GBRC 2019 Baseball Champions

Here’s the 3rd and 4th grade Midget Baseball league champions, Blue Jays, coached by Cory Johnson. Players include Jax Johnson, Jordan Kitch, Levi McCormick, Lennon Johnson, Mikkel Brunson, Kylar Ray, Omar Razo, Bradley Smit, Brayden Snyder, Julian Galindo, Gavin VanSkike and Jacob Willard.
Here’s the 5th and 6th grade Mickey Mantle Baseball league champions, Eagles, coached by Jessie Mayer. Players include Jayse Curtis, Blaine Ensley, Anthonly Fabela, Zachary Hart, Cory Kuhn, Triston Tomlinson, Dominick Price, Spencer Riggs, James Seeman, Darian Sherwood and Cruz Folk-Robinson.
Here’s the 7th, 8th and 9th grade Ralph Terry Baseball league champions, Mets, coached by Darren Tinkler. Players include Ashlin Tinkler, Remy Martin, Jose Guevera, Andrew Trendel, Brady Whorton, Brayden Crowe, Dante Curtice, Alex Nunez, Ellis Long, Brantley Schaffer, Elijah Lewis and Caleb Murphy.