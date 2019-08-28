Cougars begin Arizona trip with a loss to DII No. 10 Glendale

The Barton Community College volleyball team began its five-day six-match week Tuesday with a straight set loss at Glendale Community College 26-24, 25-22, and 25-22.

The Cougars went toe-to-toe with the Gauchos in the opening set but came out on the short side of the narrow set loss.

Adversity struck Barton early in the second set when all-conference performer Rayanne de Oliveira and her .468 opening weekend attack percentage went to the sidleine due to an injury. Barton came up short again in the set to lose by three with more adversity coming again soon in the third set. If playing without Oliveira wasn’t enough, fellow all-conference returner Mackenzie Pease also was sidelined as the Cougars’ revamped rotation would again fall by a narrow three points.

Barton (4-1) will have a day off Wednesday before looking to rebound from the their first loss of the season in a 7:00 p.m. opportunity Thursday at Scottsdale Community College.