Cop Shop (8/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:38 a.m. an accident was reported at 989 E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 10:18 a.m. a theft was reported in the 1300 block of SW 30 Road in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:09 a.m. an accident was reported at Taft Street & 2nd Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:03 p.m. Todd A. Eveleigh was arrested for DUI at N. US 281 Highway at MM 110.

Armed Robbery

At 10:07 p.m. an armed robbery was reported at 721 Madison Street.