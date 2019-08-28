Chamber Coffee & Ribbon Cutting schedule for Thursday (8/29)

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

Rosewood Bargain Barn | 1215 Main St.

Please join us for our weekly Chamber Coffee, hosted by Rosewood Bargain Barn! Networking, coffee & refreshments are available at 9:00 AM, the program will take place at 9:30 AM. Rosewood Bargain Barn collects and sells donations to help enrich the life experiences of disabled individuals. We’ve created a place for businesses and individuals to donate quality items to benefit citizens in local communities who have disabilities. Whether it is a family heirloom or excess inventory, we will find the perfect place. We help you, and you help individuals in our community with disabilities with your tax-deductible contribution.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

TCI Answering Service| 5810 Anchor Way, Great Bend

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate TCI Answering Service’s relocation to 5810 Anchor Way, Great Bend. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 9:00a.m.