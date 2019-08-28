Campgrounds closed at Wilson Lake, fireworks show still planned for Saturday

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

The Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the closure of sections of the Minooka Campsite at Wilson Lake due to anticipated flooding with water covering many sites that had recently been reopened from flooding in May.

“Never expected flood closures in August but Kansas is what it is,” the corps announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“Much of north-central Kansas received heavy precipitation amounts last weekend with some reports in the five to six inch range,” they said. “Our office has recorded 9.9 inches for August.”

Lake elevation Monday was recorded at 1520.91 according to the United State Geological Survey.

All of section F of the Minooka Campsite, along with portions of section D and B are closed as water is creeping higher at the lake.

Reservations at those sites have been canceled and full refunds are being issued.

“Forecasting the lake elevation crest is not an exact science, but preliminary estimates show concern for public flood impacts during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend,” the corps said. “We have come up almost two feet with another two to three feet expected. Many of the campsites that were just repaired and opened on the 23rd are now going under again.”

The west and east boat ramps are closed along with the spillway boat ramp. The middle ramp is open, but the dock is inaccessible.

The fireworks show that was rescheduled after flooding during the Fourth of July holiday weekend is still planned for Aug. 31, at 8:45 p.m. according to the Wison Lake Area Association.