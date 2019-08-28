Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/27)

BOOKED: Manuel Hernandez-Tavarez of Great Bend on BTDC case of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Todd Alan Eveleight on Barton County District Court case for DUI with a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Garden City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, transferred to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ramsas Lopez of Hays on Rush County District Court warrant for FTA, given OR bond by Rush County.

RELEASED: Francisco Cordova on BTDC warrant for possession with intent to distribute with a $25,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Mary Danielle Lovesee on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $747.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Manuel Ivan Hernandez-Tavarez on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Todd A. Eveleigh on BCDC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.