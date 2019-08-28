Dateline – Holyrood

Allene Marie Hogan, 93, died August 27, 2019, at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, North Dakota. She was born June 20, 1926, on the family farm north of Bushton, Kansas, the daughter of George and Hanna (Schlessiger) Heiken. Allene graduated from Holyrood High School in 1944.

Allene was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed family, cooking, church activities, canning, and square dancing.

On January 24, 1945, she married LeRoy Hogan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holyrood.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, LeRoy Hogan; and their three sons, D.A. Hogan and friend Kim of Tarkio, Missouri, David Hogan and wife Barb of Jamestown, North Dakota, Dan Hogan and wife Toni of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; a brother, Edward Heiken and wife Margie of Blaine, Washington; sister-in-law, Mary Heiken of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Shelly, Tom, Patrick, Collin, Linda, and Sean Hogan; and three great grandchildren, Ruby, Flint, and Rose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Harvey Heiken, a sister, Betty Rose Shuler, and brother-in-law, Gilbert Shuler.

Vigil and Rosary will be 7 p.m., Friday, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holyrood. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Memorial Park, rural Great Bend, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to the Ave Maria Village or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kansas, 67544.