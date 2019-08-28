Aggravated robbery in Great Bend; looking for two suspects

On Tuesday, Aut. 27 at 10:07 p.m, officers of the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 721 Madison in Great Bend in reference to an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival the officers contacted the victims, Caleb Krankenberg, age 22, and Morgan Krankenberg, age 20.

After speaking with Caleb, it was determined three suspects had entered into the residence. The suspects were identified as Tian McNett, age 20; Cody Buckingham, age 18; and a juvenile.

Caleb Krankenberg told officers that he was then struck in the head with an unknown object. Morgan Krankenberg stated she was battered by McNett. Caleb Krankenberg stated the suspects stole property and left the area.

Caleb was transported to University of Kansas Health System by the Great Bend Fire Dept. ambulance where he was treated and released. Morgan received minor injuries, but she refused medical attention.

The Police Department issued an Attempt To Locate on McNett, Buckingham, and the juvenile.

The juvenile suspect was located later and arrested at an address in Great Bend. When the juvenile was arrested, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located on his person. The juvenile was booked at the Barton County Jail and later transported to Bob Johnson’s Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information in reference to this crime or any other crime, please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.