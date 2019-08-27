Tuesday Weather

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.



Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 66. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.



Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.



Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.



Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.



Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.



Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 84.