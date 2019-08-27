Great Bend Post

Tuesday Weather

It will be cooler and less humid on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 66. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 84.