Sheriff: 14-year-old Kan. student arrested after alleged school threat

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 439 school district officials are investigating an alleged school threat.

On Monday evening, the Sedgwick Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat of potential violence against Sedgwick Public Schools, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s office. The suspect in that threat, a 14-year-old juvenile, was identified and taken into custody for alleged criminal threat.

This was an isolated incident. There is no active threat. Authorities released no additional details late Monday and there was no word of additional police at the school Tuesday. A portion of the city of Sedgwick is located in Harvey County.