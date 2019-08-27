Update: Pickup falls off I-70 after driver falls asleep

SALINE COUNTY —A teen driver received only minor injuries after the pickup he was driving traveled off of Interstate 70 and down a steep embankment Monday in Saline County.

A 2007 GMC pickup driven by Alec Sappington, 18, Guymon, OK., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Hedville exit when he fell asleep, drove through a guardrail, down a steep embankment, and impacted the ground before coming to rest next to railroad tracks, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Kochanowski

EMS transported Sappington to Salina Regional Health Center after he complained of minor facial injuries. The pickup had front-end and undercarriage damage,

Sappington was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to Kochanowski.

———–

SALINE COUNTY — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a minor injury crash along Interstate 70 in Saline County Monday morning

It’s believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle dropped off the roadway to the railroad tracks below, according to Trooper Ben Gardner.

Lieutenant Riedel responded to this minor injury crash along I-70 in

Saline county. County deputies are handling the call. It’s believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel and dropping off the roadway to the R&R tracks below. pic.twitter.com/r33HwRsbyk — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 26, 2019

Authorities released no additional details early Monday.