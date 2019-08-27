MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note Aug. 27

From Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, First District Kansas Congressman

Friends,

The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the exemption of 31 refineries from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel-blending requirements.

Eight of Kansas’ ten ethanol plants are in the Big First District, and combined produce more than 509 million gallons of renewable fuel using corn and sorghum. Exempting these 31 small refineries from their RFS obligations – especially if they do not reallocate the renewable fuel gallons to other obligated parties – will be devastating to Kansas communities, and rural areas in particular.

As Co-Chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, I joined several of my Congressional colleagues in sending a letter last week to the Government Accountability Office formally calling for an investigation and asking for transparency into the process of granting these exemptions. We must, at the very least, understand how these exemption determinations were reached and the economic impact they will have on communities and producers in Kansas and across the country.

Children’s Mercy

Throughout my career as an OB-GYN in rural Kansas, I would collaborate with specialists at Children’s Mercy Hospital several times a year. They served as an extension to my work, and I’m grateful to have had this partnership.

Children’s Mercy recently invited me to meet with their leadership team and tour the hospital, and the construction site for what will be a cutting edge research center. The Children’s Research Institute will pursue answers to pediatric medicine’s most challenging questions.

I’m honored to have played a role last Congress in advancing pediatric medical research through the passage of the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, and advocate for robust funding for NIH. Kansas has the talent and experts to play a key role in medical research and I look forward to seeing, not only the research they will produce, but how they will enhance the Kansas workforce and economy.

YMCA Tour

I received a tour of the fantastic YMCA in Salina and learned about the youth development and childcare programs the facility offers, as well as participate in an exercise class with a group of seniors. Kansas YMCAs serve more than 600,000 people in 30 communities and provide health, fitness, and nutritional programs for people of all ages. I applaud the staff for the excellent work they do for Salinans.

Closing the Digital Divide

Last Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly $191.2 million in support in Kansas over the next decade to smaller, rural carriers utilizing the Universal Service Fund. This assistance can be used to maintain, improve, and expand access to broadband in these providers service areas. It’s another step toward closing the digital divide in rural America, and I applaud Chairman Pai’s commitment to ensuring that all people, no matter where they live, have access to an affordable and reliable internet connection. For more information, Click Here.

USDA Details Trade Damage Estimate Calculations

USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist has published a detailed accounting of how estimated damage from trade disruptions was calculated for its support package for farmers. The Chief Economist’s office developed an estimate of gross trade damages for commodities with assessed retaliatory tariffs by China, India, the European Union, and Turkey to set commodity payment rates and purchase levels. This is the same approach used by the World Trade Organization is trade dispute cases.

The full description of the Trade Damage Estimation for the Market Facilitation Program and Food Purchase and Distribution Program is available on the website of USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist.

Investing in Local Health Centers

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $107 million dollars to enhance efforts of the highest performing and most improved health centers across the county. Funding will go towards enhancing the quality and value of health care they provide to local communities.

Eighteen health centers across Kansas have been awarded a total of $1.25 million in recognition of their achievements as clinical quality improvers, health disparity reducers, and national quality leaders.

Congratulations to Atchison Community Health Clinic, Community Health Center in Cowley County, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, First Care Clinic-Hays, Flint Hills Community Center, GraceMed Health Clinic, Health Ministries Clinic, Health Partnership Clinic, HealthCore Clinic, Heart of Kansas Family Health Care, Heartland Medical Clinic, Kansas State Dept. of Health and Environment, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, PrairieStar Health Center, Salina Health Education Foundation, County of Sheridan, the Hunter Health Clinic, and the United Methodist Western Kansas.

FHL Bank

On Wednesday, I took part in a discussion at Topeka Federal Home Loan Bank, one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks in the United States. I learned about how Topeka FHLBank’s programs help our community banks continue their investment in our communities. We spoke about the need for skilled labor in Kansas, the impact of international trade on our economy, and the FHLBank’s affordable housing program, which has awarded $12.2 million in grants to first-time homeowners in the Big First District since 2012.

UAS Tech Forum

I was honored to speak at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Tech Forum in Salina on Thursday, an event featuring national speakers and top-notch panel discussions focused on precision agriculture, first responders, and UAS innovations.

Several Kansas colleges and the Kansas Department of Transportation have become industry leaders in unmanned flight systems. Kansas has always been a leader in aviation, and I will continue to support innovation to allow for more application of drone technology.

Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, is the First District Kansas Congressman.