Kansas man sentenced for armed robbery, attack on inmate

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery and assault on a fellow inmate while in the Ellis County jail.

Jeremy Schulmeister, 33, Wilson, was sentenced to a total of 133 months in prison Monday in Ellis County District Court after he was found guilty of three felony charges earlier this month.

Schulmeister was sentenced to 102 months in prison for aggravated robbery and 12 months for aggravated battery.

In February, Schulmeister and another man offered to give a man a ride near the Fort Hays State campus, but instead of dropping the man off on campus, the two men robbed the man at gun point.

They robbed the man of more than $1,500 cash, an iPhone and clothes.

While in the Ellis County jail, Schlmeister attacked another inmate and broke his nose, authorities said. Schlmeister was sentenced to 19 months in prison for aggravated battery.

At Monday’s sentencing, Schlmeister apologized to the victims, his family and the court. He said he is now being treated for mental health issues.