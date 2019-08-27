Kansas man jailed after explosive device found near elementary school

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an explosive device in Garden City.

Just after 8a.m. Monday police responded to report of criminal damage in the 1300 Block of North 8th Street in Garden City, according to Sgt. Lana Urteaga.

At the scene, officers located a suspicious package that was a believed to be an explosive device. Officers secured the area and closed the 1200 to 1400 Block of 8th street for over 6 hours. They also notified officials with nearby Abe Hubert Elementary School of the situation. The school chose to go do an exterior lockdown during the investigation, according to Urteaga.

Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol determined the device was fireworks put together not for their intended purposes and used to make an explosive device, according to Urteaga. They also arrested 22-year-old Tristen Dortch of Garden City.

He is being held on a $25,0000 bond of on requested charges that include criminal use of an explosive device, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, according to the Finney County Jail.