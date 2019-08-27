Kansas deputies track cell phone to catch felon in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen car suspect after a chase.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Shawnee County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of the Petro Deli, 3603 NW 46th Street in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The victim had left a Nissan Rogue unlocked and running and entered the business.

The victim had left a cell phone in the vehicle that was tracked.

Deputies located the Nissan near NW 46th and Brickyard Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect failed to stop for the deputies and drove the Nissan west on NW 46th and committed several traffic violations.

A deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips near NW Valencia Road and 24 Highway. The vehicle was then stopped near NW Docking Road and 24 Highway.

Deputies with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Jesse L. McCormick, 26, of Topeka and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Shawnee County Sheriff K9 officers were also able to locate a 9mm handgun near the location of the vehicle stop.

McCormick is being held on requested charges that include, Felony Theft, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Various Traffic Charges.

McCormick has numerous convictions that include theft, obstruction, flee and attempt to elude and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.