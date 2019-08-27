Kans for Kids 25th Anniversary Open House is Aug. 31

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation is celebrating 25 years in 2019, and will celebrate with an Open House this Saturday. The celebration will be at their new office at 169 South Main Street in Hoisington from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ll have refreshments and hourly giveaways,” said Kans for Kids co-director Debbie Reif. “The 25th Anniversary t-shirts will be marked down to $10 for adult sizes and $5 for kids.”

The non-profit organization was developed in 1994 to help with the medical expenses of the Reif’s 10-month old niece who had cancer. The project went from collecting cans 25 years ago to now accepting donations, memorials, fundraisers, and private donors to assist children living with cancer.

“We hope everyone comes in and sees our new place this Saturday and enjoys some time here in our office,” said Reif.

Kans for Kids serves Barton, Pawnee, Rice, and Russell counties and have assisted 34 children and their families over the past 25 years.

“Coming up we’ll have the Eagle Radio radiothon Sept. 13, which is the day before our actual 25th anniversary,” said Reif. “Then we have the Fall Fun Festival at Kasselman Farm Oct. 6.”