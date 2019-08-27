GBRC September fitness classes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes that will begin after Labor Day.

Laurie McCurry will be instructing Yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm beginning September 4th through October 2nd. Quiet the mind and body while increasing flexibility, improving balance and strength during this Yoga class.

Laurie McCurry will also be instructing Cardio Blast exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning September 4th through October 2nd. This class is a high energy cardio workout that gets your heart rate up with a variety of intense cardio classes, such as Step, Kickboxing, interval training and floor routines.

And don’t forget about Laurie’s Zumba class that is a fusion of Latin and International music. The routines feature aerobic/fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body. This class is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning September 4th through October 2nd.

Join Dixie Divis for Noon Body Shaping that meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:10 – 12:50 pm beginning September 4th through October 4th. During this class, participants will do some strength building exercises that burn fat, tone and firm specific body areas. Don’t worry – you won’t need to shower after this class, so you can get back to work on time.

Dixie Divis will also be instructing Coffee, Cardio & Core on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:00 am beginning September 3rd through October 3rd. Get your day started with this cardio core circuit that will be a high energy group aerobics class incorporating interval, circuit and boot camp style classes to strengthen and tone your entire body.

Dee Krier instructs our Tai Chi classes. Tai Chi is known as a means for dealing with stress and a variety of other health conditions and has eased the pain of arthritis and fibromyalgia. It has also helped the following conditions: heart disease, hypertension, sleep problems and stroke. You’ll work on relaxation, fluid movements, balance and breathing during these classes. Tai Chi Beginners meets on Wednesdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm beginning September 4th through October 2nd. Tai Chi Intermediate meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning September 3rd through October 3rd. Tai Chi Advance meets on Mondays and Wednesday s from 5:30 – 6:30 pm September 4th through October 2nd.

Dee also teaches our Gentle Yoga class that is beneficial for those needing a chair or low impact exercise. This classes meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm beginning September 5th through October 3rd. We also offer this class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning September 3rd through October 3rd.

Dixie Divis will also be teaching a Fit Trail Fitness class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 – 6:30 pm beginning September 3rd through October 3rd. Get in shape while enjoying the outdoors with Fit Trail Fitness! This class will include cardio, body weight exercises and circuit style training by utilizing the Great Bend Fit Trail located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park (17th & McKinley St.).

All classes except the Fit Trail Fitness class will be held at the Great Bend Recreation Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Pre-registration is required. A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.