Coroner identifies Kan. man who died rock climbing in Colorado canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, CO — Law enforcement authorities are investigating of a Kansas man who died after falling while rock climbing Saturday in Colorado and have identified the victim.

According to Coroner Emma R. Hall , the victim has been positively identified as Matthew Hagney, 50, of Bel Aire, Kansas.

He and a companion had just completed a climbing route and were searching for a way to descend. When the Hagney walked to the edge of a cliff to look over, a rock gave way and he fell.

His body was found in the 32700 block of Boulder Canyon Drive, in an area called the Bell Buttress in Boulder Canyon about 9 miles west of downtown Boulder.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to Hall.