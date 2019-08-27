Cop Shop (8/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:23 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of NE 20 Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:03 a.m. a burglary was reported in the 1300 block of SW 30 Road in Pawnee Rock.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 3:05 p.m. hemorrhage / lacerations were reported at 852 NW 105 Road in Olmitz.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:47 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 168.

Fire

At 5:58 p.m. a fire was reported at 673 N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/26)

Structure Fire

At 4:50 a.m. fire assistance was needed at 908 9th Street.

Theft

At 6:40 a.m. theft of a bag from his vehicle was reported at 2337 Washington Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:43 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2206 Heizer Street.

Theft

At 8:42 a.m. theft of a temp registration tag was reported at 3821 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 12:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1700 Hubbard Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:57 p.m. theft of air conditioner parts was reported at 2808 Washington Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 5:26 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 11.

Theft

At 5:48 p.m. theft of a lawn mower was reported at 2545 16th Street.

At 9:01 p.m. theft of a Kansas tag 108FYS was reported at 3212 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 10:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 6027 Broadway Avenue.