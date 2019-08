Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/26)

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $402 cash only.

BOOKED: Mary D. Lovesee for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court, bond of $747.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Galliart of Wichita on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $367 cash only.

BOOKED: Miles V. Jackson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Rory Wright of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,300 cash only. Warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only. Warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Jerry L. Cossman of Branson, MO on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Benjamin E. Moses of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department case for battery DV, $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Kimberly Trimmer of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after being released per the court.

RELEASED: Horlando Salcido-Moncada on GBMC warrants for failure to appear after posting a $2,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding. Contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Tina Creamer on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Jason Galliart of Wichita on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Candice Johnson on CKCC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Michael A. Philbern on BCDC warrant and KDOC hold.

RELEASED: Benjamin L. Moses of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV on a $1,000 surety bond.