Barton County law enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers this weekend

As the summer season concludes over the next few weeks, Kansas law enforcement will be doing all they can to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers. Through the Labor Day weekend, more than 150 law enforcement agencies from across the state will join forces in a concentrated effort detecting and removing the impaired driver.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Steve Billinger says the Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrol this weekend too.

“We do mobile patrol looking for weaving drivers, speeding, improper turns, driving way too slow, crossing the center line, going on to the should, sitting at the stop light when it it’s green,” said Billinger.

According to the National Safety Council, 40 percent of car fatalities occur in the summer months. The Labor Day holiday brings increased traffic and a higher-than-normal number of deaths related to impaired drivers.

The Kansas Department of Transportation sponsors the Special Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP. The program gives local law enforcement agencies funding to pay for extra patrol. The campaign runs through the Labor Day weekend.

“I would say the trend in Barton County is down for drinking and driving, and that’s a really good thing,” said Billinger. “We don’t arrest the numbers that we used to arrest.”

Across Kansas, impaired drivers injure or kill more than 2,200 people each year in car crashes.

“We’ve made a lot of inroads on drinking and driving, but we do have people driving under the influence of narcotics.”