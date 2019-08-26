written by Donna Krug

The kids are back in school so I’d like to invite everyone else to an educational program titled, “Vegucate Yourself.” Participants will learn more about the Who, What, Where and Why of Vegetarian Diets.

Mark Wednesday, September 11, and join me at noon at the Great Bend Activity Center, located at 2715 18th Street. The research based information I received at a conference last spring will be shared and should help participants learn how they can obtain all the nutrients they need when eating a more plant-based diet.

Since 2010 I have been promoting the USDA’s MyPlate guide to healthy eating. The main slogans include, “Make ½ your plate fruits and vegetables”, “Make ½ your grains whole grains”, Choose a small portion of lean protein” and “Add low fat dairy or calcium rich foods.” By making food choices that follow these guidelines, you will be shifting the odds in your favor that you are receiving the nutrients you need to maintain health. Of course there are other factors, like portion size, and leading a sedentary lifestyle that impact a person’s overall health status.

I am excited to share my passion for eating a more plant-based diet with others. A healthy plant-based diet has been shown to reduce the risk of several chronic conditions. A couple of fact sheets I wrote for K-State Research and Extension a few years ago are a great compliment to the “Vegucate Yourself” materials. Look for “More Plants on the Plate”, publication # MF2977 and “Simple Seasonal Meal”, publication #MF3217 on our KSRE web site. Both of the fact sheets include some tasty recipes to help you get started. If you have difficulty finding them just stop by either of our Cottonwood District offices, 1800 12th Street in Great Bend, or 601 Main Street in Hays.

Later this month, on Sunday, September 22, an interested group is hosting a “Healthy Community Potluck.” Potluck meals are notorious for dishes that taste good but are often full of extra fat or sugar. We’d like to encourage participants who come to our “Healthy Community Potluck” to bring a whole-foods plant-based dish to share. Include the recipe so that everyone can leave with an assortment of dishes to incorporate into their meals. The “Healthy Community Potluck” is set for September 22, from 4-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2701 24th Street.

Donna Krug is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent with the Cottonwood Extension District. You may reach her at (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu