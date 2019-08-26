Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Great Bend Post

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “On The Farm with Vic Martin” hosted by Steve Webster. Barton Agriculture Instructor Dr. Vic Martin discusses climate and weather and its effect on agriculture. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests the Director of the Central Kansas Upward Bound Program Patrick Busch who will be joined by the Academic Coordinator of Upward Bound Yuchen Wang-Boswell. Also joining the show will be Central Plains High School students Brooke and Ashlyn Armstrong, Maggie Schneider from Chase High School and Trent Keffer from Lyons High School. (Encore Presentation) 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company” 

6:30-10:30     Major League Baseball – Oakland A’s @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”