Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “On The Farm with Vic Martin” hosted by Steve Webster. Barton Agriculture Instructor Dr. Vic Martin discusses climate and weather and its effect on agriculture.
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12:00 “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests the Director of the Central Kansas Upward Bound Program Patrick Busch who will be joined by the Academic Coordinator of Upward Bound Yuchen Wang-Boswell. Also joining the show will be Central Plains High School students Brooke and Ashlyn Armstrong, Maggie Schneider from Chase High School and Trent Keffer from Lyons High School. (Encore Presentation)
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company”
6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Oakland A’s @ Kansas City Royals
10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”