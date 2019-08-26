Students, driver hospitalized after NW Kansas school bus crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a school bus crash with a pickup

Just before 8a.m. Monday, Cheyenne County Emergency Services was alerted to the multiple injury crash at the intersection of Cheyenne County Roads I and 25, according to a media release from Cheyenne County Hospital.

The USD 103 Cheylin school bus was struck on the side and laid over on its drivers side.

Twelve students were on the bus, 6 of those were taken to the hospital in St. Francis. The school bus driver and pickup driver were also transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the media release.