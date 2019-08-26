GREAT BEND – Sister Eleanor Unrein, 91, died August 25, 2019, in the Dominican Sisters’ convent infirmary, Great Bend. She was born April 30, 1928, in Schoenchen, KS, the daughter of Carl and Lidwina Zimmerman Unrein.

She entered the Dominican Sisters Community in 1942 and pronounced vows in 1945. Sister Eleanor ministered as a nurse and later as a hospital chaplain in Kansas and Colorado hospitals from 1951-2004.

She is survived by a brother, Tim Unrein, and a sister, Sister Charlotte Unrein, as well as the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sister Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with Father Don Bedore presiding. A Vigil Service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Both will take place at the Sisters’ Convent. Friends may call at the convent August 27 from 11:00 AM until the Vigil Service. Burial will be in the Sisters’ Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Sister Eleanor may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098. Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend 67530.

