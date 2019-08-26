Sheriff: Armed suspects wore ski masks, fired multiple shots near Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and looking for suspects.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of SW Urish Road for a disturbance, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The homeowner reported an unknown black, four door vehicle arrived at the residence with four or five armed individuals who were looking for an acquaintance of the homeowner.

The homeowner described the suspects as males, all in their twenties, wearing ski masks or handkerchiefs.

The homeowner told deputies that the suspects shot an unoccupied vehicle multiple times that was parked in the driveway of the residence. The black vehicle then left the residence prior to deputies arriving.

Deputies were still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses late Monday afternoon, according to Stallbaumer.