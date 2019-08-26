Purpose of widening Railroad Avenue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A joint project between Barton County and the City of Great Bend will have Venture Corporation mill and overlay a large portion of Railroad Avenue.

The $177,648 project will widen the street by four feet and put a three-inch hot mix asphalt overlay on the entire project.

So why widen the the street by two feet on each side? Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman explains.

“If you drive down Railroad Avenue, you might have noticed the potholes along the edge of the pavement,” said McManaman. “Since the street has an inverted crown, water runs down to the middle of the road when it rains. Traffic then shies away from the puddle in the middle of the road; and in turn, beat up the edge of the street. By adding a couple of feet to each side of the Railroad Avenue, Barton County hopes to keep drivers on the street.”

Venture plans to begin the resurfacing of Railroad from Main to Washington Tuesday, Aug. 27 and hope to be done within four to five working days. The road will be closed to traffic during the day.

The joint project will have the City of Great Bend pay 17.6% of the project.