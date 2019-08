FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities were investigating a suspicious package and had asked residents to stay away from the 1200 -1400 Block of North 8th Street in Garden City, according to police.

Authorities did not believe it to be a threat to or related to Abe Hubert Elementary School, 1205 A Street. The area is secured as a precaution.

Authorities have released no additional details on the investigation but expected to road to be closed for an extended period of time.