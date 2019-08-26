Police: 3 teens arrested for alleged school threat in Dodge City

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Early Monday, police were made aware of a possible threat of violence to the High School in Dodge City, according to a media release.

Following an investigation, officers arrested an 18-year-old student and two 17-year old-students on requested charges of felony criminal threat, according to the release.

The charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

Police thanked the High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this case.