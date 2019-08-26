Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.