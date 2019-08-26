Kansas native discovered sunken Titanic, will join Sen. Moran in Atchison

From U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

What: U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced today that he will host world-renowned ocean explorer Dr. Robert Ballard on Tuesday, September 3 in Atchison to speak with area students about the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Dr. Ballard, a Kansas native, has previously discovered the Titanic and other long-lost vessels in oceans around the world. Dr. Ballard and his team are currently searching for Atchison native Amelia Earhart’s missing plane, which he plans to discuss with students during this STEM event and Q&A session. Dr. Ballard will also video conference scientists on board an exploration ship who will be actively exploring U.S. territory in the Central Pacific. Community members are invited to attend.

When: Tuesday, September 3, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Atchison High School Gymnasium, 1500 W. Riley Street, Atchison, KS 66002