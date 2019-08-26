Kansas felon sentenced for robbery at beauty salon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man convicted of attempted robbery of a Hutchinson beauty salon was sentenced Friday to 21-months in prison.

Jackie Crenshaw, 66, Hutchinson, entered a plea to attempted robbery for going into the Anima Bella Salon, 16 S. Main in Hutchinson, and taking $360 from one of the employees. The state amended the complaint to attempted robbery as part of a plea agreement.

Both sides had recommended that Crenshaw serve the aggravated number of months in the sentencing grid box and that was 21-months.

Crenshaw has over two dozen prior convictions for forgery, theft, burglary and drugs according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.