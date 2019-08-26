Kan. man jailed, deputies look for another suspect after bar fight

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation at a bar.

Just after 1a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Outlaws, 1676 W. State Street, in Salina after report of a fight inside the establishment., according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

When the first deputy arrived, he was directed to the back of the bar, where he found an upset Tayler Smyth, 26, of Moundridge. Smyth had multiple cuts to his face and bruising on his left eye and nose.

Smyth pushed the deputy and they both ended up on the floor, according to Soldan. That led to an arrest.

EMS transported Smyth to Salina Regional Health Center before being booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of disorderly conduct and battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Soldan

Deputies continue to search for another man who was allegedly involved in the incident.