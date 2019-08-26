Health Department to improve the office’s ADA features

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Barton County Health Department was able to secure a grant to assist with renovations in the reception area of the office at 1300 Kansas Avenue.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock says the project will help the department better meet ADA requirements. The Health Department already meets the ADA standards, but the renovation will improve traffic flow in the reception area.

“We have met with the contractor several times, and he seems to be well on top of what can be done,” Hathcock said. “We will have to upfront pay this money to the contractor and be reimbursed by the grant.”

The only bid that came back was from C & K Construction for $15,799. The grant is for $12,500, and Hathcock says the difference of nearly $3,300 will come by the Health Department’s reserve funds.

“We will be responsible for the difference, but it is quite a bit of work that we are proposing to do,” said Hathcock.

The Health Department will keep their normal hours during the construction. C & K Construction will work around a service day at the Health Department, work afterhours, and insert temporary plastic walls to keep working during office hours.

Hathcock noted a few of the renovations include lowering counters and widening corners to make the office friendlier for wheelchair users.

“Shelly (Schneider, Health Director) always thinks outside the box on how to get things done,” said Hathcock.