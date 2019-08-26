Driver dies in Kan. crash after car flips end over end

LYON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Sunday in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Acura TL driven by Jimmy Lee Coleman, 36, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles east of Emporia at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle exited Interstate 35 at County Road R1.

The driver lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle traveled through the ditch, vaulted approximately 20 feet, landed upright in the ditch, continued through the ditch and struck the ditch, flipped end over end and landed upside down

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.